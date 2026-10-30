Canadians Rising

Canadians Rising

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
12h

I believe that I am subscribed.

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
12h

I could not get into the meeting. It said, "waiting for host" - I was there 15 minutes early. I did not receive the link this week, so used the one from last week which it was said would be the same ... at the last meeting. I am wondering if Robert Goertz or John Cipolla are on the mail list. Please advise.

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