Well, the joys of hosting LIVE Zoom meetings! This morning, the technology gremlins were out in full force!

First, Zoom refused to cooperate with our host. Then, once we finally got things running, some participants were able to join with full video and audio, while others could only connect by audio. By the time we got underway, we were approximately 20 minutes behind schedule.

To everyone who joined us today, our sincere apologies for the delay and technical difficulties. We know your time is valuable, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding.

David Stephan … What an Incredible Guest!

Through all the confusion, our guest speaker, David Stephan, was an absolute gem. Thank you for being so generous with your time, for your patience through our rocky start, and for delivering an absolutely fantastic presentation.

Your story is deeply moving, your determination remarkable, and your willingness to speak openly about your family’s experiences is something we sincerely appreciate.

You gave everyone plenty to think about, raised important questions, and reminded us why these conversations matter.

It was a privilege to have you join Canadians Rising.

A Special Appearance by Ted Kuntz and Mark Trozzi!

We were also honoured to welcome Ted and Mark for our Good News of the Week/ Wins of the Week segment!

Thank you both for sharing the wins and reminding us that, amid all the challenges, there is also plenty of good news worth celebrating.

We need those reminders. Victories, large and small, deserve to be recognized!

And to Everyone Who Joined Us...

Thank you for sticking with us! Live meetings don’t always go according to plan, and this morning certainly proved that. But despite the technical challenges, we enjoyed a wonderful presentation, some encouraging good news, and another opportunity for Canadians to come together.

And a huge thank you to Tom for shaking the Gremlins out and getting us back on track and making our meeting possible.

We’re grateful to our guests, our committee, and everyone who makes these Friday gatherings possible.

Until next Friday, thank you for your patience, your participation, and your continued support.

Remember to watch your email for a notification from this substack that will contain the link and Guest announcement for Friday Nov. 6, 2026. You will NOT be getting a separate email.

IF YOU HAVE NOT SUBSCRIBED … DO IT NOW SO YOU DON’T MISS OUT

Every Voice Matters.

Canadians Rising