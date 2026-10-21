Most Canadians grow up learning a fairly straightforward story.

Canada became a country in 1867.

We Confederated.

We have a Constitution.

We have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

We elect governments to represent us.

And the legal structure underneath all of that is settled.

But what if parts of the story we’ve been taught aren’t as simple as we think?

This Friday on Canadians Rising, we’re going to ask some questions that go right to the foundation of this country.

Our guest is Timm Stein, producer of Canada — The Illusion and Canada’s Flag: A History of Deception

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Click Images Above

Please take the time to watch both before Friday’s call , find them and more at :

https://canadaillusionfilm.com/

And whether you agree with his conclusions or not, this is a conversation worth having.

Timm and his collaborators have spent years digging through historical documents, British statutes, the British North America Act, the Statute of Westminster, the Canada Act of 1982 and other records that most Canadians have probably never read.

From that research, they have reached some extraordinary conclusions about Canada’s constitutional history and legal structure.

Among the questions raised by the film are:

What actually happened in 1867?

Was Confederation what we’ve been taught it was?

What changed with the Statute of Westminster in 1931 ?

What exactly happened when the Canada Act of 1982 was passed by the British Parliament?

What is the legal relationship between the federal government, the provinces and the Crown?

And perhaps the biggest question of all:

If Timm’s interpretation is correct, what does that mean for Canadians today?

Don’t take Timm’s word for it.

One thing that stands out about these documentaries is that viewers are encouraged to research the documents themselves. And that’s exactly what people should do. Don’t believe something simply because the government tells you it’s true. But don’t believe something simply because an alternative researcher tells you it’s true either.

Look at the documents.

Ask questions.

Challenge assumptions.

Listen to competing interpretations.

And decide for yourself. That’s what critical thinking is supposed to look like.

What do we do with this information?

Information without action doesn’t accomplish very much.

Timm’s work isn’t simply about looking backward at Canadian history.

Canada - The Illusion also asks people to consider what comes next.

What power actually belongs to the people?

What authority belongs to the provinces?

What does sovereignty really mean?

And if the existing model is flawed...

what would a better model look like?

That may turn out to be the most interesting part of Friday’s conversation.

Join us Friday

Grab your coffee. Bring a notepad.

And most importantly...bring your questions.

You don’t have to agree with Timm.

In fact, we hope people come prepared with questions because Canadians Rising isn’t supposed to be an echo chamber. It’s supposed to be a place where we can examine difficult ideas, hear different perspectives and have conversations that aren’t happening in many other places.

We’ll give Timm time to present his research.

Then we’ll open the floor.

And you can ask him yourself.

AGENDA

CANADIANS RISING

October 23, 2026

Please note that this is a NEW LINK for the Canadians Rising call. The old link will no longer be used.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83821757896?pwd=V2YaGZTCypxTzafaKz1L8b2BuZ3WRT.1

All times AM Pacific*

9:00 Open Meeting

Prayer / Meditation / Moment of Silence (whatever feels right for you)

9:05 Presentation: Timm Stein

Timm is passionate about exposing the fraud that has been committed against the people of the land mass commonly referred to as “Canada”.

He will present historic facts showing who committed the fraud, as well as, how and when the illusion was implemented. He will also show how the people have been deceived, trapped and enslaved. Timm will tie it all into the current Alberta Independence concerns and talk about the solution available for the people to free themselves from this illusion and create a new and better reality.

9:50 Q&A

10:10 Good News of the Week

10:25 Good News of the Week (Open Share)

10:50 Freedom Pledge

11:00 Close Meeting

NOTE:

If you would like to be notified about future Canadians Rising calls please make sure to subscribe to our Substack for free. If you don’t subscribe you will not be opted into our notifications list and you will miss out. :(

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