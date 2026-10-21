Canadians Rising

Canadians Rising

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Andre Van Graan's avatar
Andre Van Graan
Oct 21

For SEVEN YEARS no one listened....INCLUDING so-called "freedom fighters"! Over the last seven years EVERY case "argued" in court against lockdowns ended in LIARS getting rich....and we the people losing billion of dollars.....the MOST EDUCATED nation in the world! Cases on behalf Vaccine Canada, Action4Canada, the Convoy Truckers, Brian Peckford's case, the EXECUTION of 400 ostriches, etc. flushed down the toilet....and yet our highly indoctrinated population continued to reject that Canada and its Constitution was just an illusion. "The people perish for lack of knowledge!"

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Dena Keal's avatar
Dena Keal
16h

How to get recording of Timm Stein's presentation Oct 23???

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