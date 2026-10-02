For many of us, Freedom Rising and the Friday meetings became an important part of our week; a place to connect, exchange information, hear from speakers from across Canada and, perhaps most importantly, know that we were not working in isolation.

Freedom Rising has now come to a close.

We are tremendously grateful for the years of work that went into bringing people together and creating those connections. But the end of Freedom Rising doesn’t have to mean the end of the conversations, or the relationships that grew from them.

So, we’re trying something new.

A New Friday Format

Rather than attempting to recreate Freedom Rising, we are developing a new format for our Friday gatherings.

The idea is simple: bring people together, hear from interesting and knowledgeable guests, share information, ask questions, and give people an opportunity to connect with others who are paying attention to what is happening in their communities and across Canada.

Some Fridays may feature a guest presentation followed by questions and discussion. Other meetings may focus on an important issue, emerging development, or information that deserves a closer look.

And we expect the format will continue to evolve as we go.

That’s part of the point.

This isn’t about rebuilding what was. It’s about taking the connections that already exist and seeing where we can go from here.

Subscribe Here to Stay Connected

We are going to use this Substack as the central information point for the Friday calls.

By subscribing, you’ll be able to receive:

links and information for upcoming Friday meetings;

announcements about speakers and topics;

important updates between meetings; and

recordings of any Friday meetings that are recorded.

If you can’t make a meeting live, you can come back here and catch up.

And if you know someone who might benefit from a particular speaker or discussion, please share the invitation with them.

There is an extraordinary amount happening around us, and no single person can research, understand or follow all of it.

But we can learn from one another.

We can ask better questions.

We can share what we discover.

And we can keep the conversations going.

Freedom Rising may have come to a close, but the people, the relationships and the desire to stay informed haven’t disappeared.

So consider this your invitation.

Subscribe, join us on Fridays, and let’s see where this new chapter takes us.

Fridays 9:00-11:00 am PST, 12:00-2:00pm EST.

Stay tuned for the new zoom link for the Friday calls

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