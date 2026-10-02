Canadians Rising

Canadians Rising

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Doreen
Oct 3

Thank you!

Together, we can leverage every opportunity to highlight and support one another's efforts to expose the war on man, and how to thwart a world coup advancing through consent of majority populations.

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Doreen
Oct 5

World citizens need and deserve to know this court case exists!

The oral hearing is October 22, 2026 in the Netherlands. The lawyer Peter Stassen’s video submission serves as evidence for the claimant’s assertion that COVID 19 is not a disease but a project COVID 19 the Great Reset, and that the COVID 19 injections are a biological weapon being deployed as part of this project, which is crucial to the project still being carried out to this day.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-great-reset-narrative-on-trial

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