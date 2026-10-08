This Friday (Oct.9, 2026) on Canadians Rising, we welcome Dr. Joseph Sansone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85653726714?pwd=VXasyJauAHPIJP9TeMSKgwCOWhq3bK.1

Have you ever asked yourself:

What makes some people crave power and control?

Why do ordinary people comply with systems they may privately know are wrong?

Why do otherwise decent people follow orders, enforce harmful policies, remain silent and/or convince themselves they are simply “doing their job”?

And what happens when the system itself begins operating without conscience or accountability?

These are some of the questions we will explore this Friday on Canadians Rising with psychotherapist and author Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Joe is the author of the newly released book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Rather than looking only at dictators, politicians or powerful individuals, Joe examines something much deeper, the psychology that allows authoritarian systems to exist in the first place.

Why do people follow?

What role does fear play?

How do people surrender their ability to think and choose for themselves?

And perhaps most importantly: How do we reclaim our ability to think and choose for ourselves?

But there is another part of this conversation we particularly want to explore.

Artificial Intelligence.

In Part Three of his book, Joe turns his attention to AI, technocracy, surveillance and the technological systems rapidly developing around us.

At the same time, enormous AI data centres are suddenly being built across Canada, the United States and around the world. Here in Alberta, we are watching billions of dollars being committed to AI infrastructure and extraordinary amounts of new computing capacity.

I look forward to hearing from Dr. Sansone…

Why?

What are these facilities going to be capable of doing?

What connection does Joe see between AI, massive data collection and surveillance?

Can AI be used for good, or is there something inherently dangerous about giving machines increasing power over human decisions?

And could we eventually create an authoritarian system that no longer requires an authoritarian sitting at the controls?

I want Joe to explain it to us.

Then we’re going to the Netherlands.

Joe isn’t simply writing about authoritarian systems.

He is personally involved as an expert in an extraordinary civil case underway in the Netherlands involving defendants including Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Pfizer and the State of the Netherlands.

Joe is preparing to travel to the Netherlands for an important October 22 court hearing.

We’ll ask him what this case is really about, how he became involved, the significance of the late Professor Francis Boyle’s work, and what he expects to happen on October 22.

And we’ll ask a question that could have implications far beyond the Netherlands:

If the plaintiffs are ultimately successful, what could that mean for people in other countries?

Could it encourage similar civil actions elsewhere?

And could evidence established through civil proceedings ever lead to separate criminal investigations?

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And then there’s Florida.

Just days ago, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a civil lawsuit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla.

That development is particularly interesting because Joe has already pursued his own litigation in Florida concerning mRNA products.

Joe has now said he is examining whether the Attorney General’s new case could provide a basis to attempt to reopen his own case.

We’ll ask him directly.

But this won’t simply be an interview.

You’ll have an opportunity to ask Joe your questions too.

We expect a fascinating conversation, and because Joe has a tight schedule this Friday, we’re changing our normal meeting format.

We will begin immediately with Joe rather than beginning with our usual Freedom Pledge and Good News of the Week.

After Joe’s presentation and discussion, we’ll open the floor for questions.

When Joe has to leave, Canadians Rising will continue with Good News of the Week, open discussion, Calls to Action and our Freedom Pledge.

So bring your coffee.

Bring a notepad.

And most importantly...

Bring your questions.

Because perhaps the most important question we can ask isn’t simply:

“What are they doing?”

It may be:

“Why do human beings allow authoritarian systems to develop, and what can ordinary people do to stop participating in them?”

That’s the conversation we’re having this Friday.

Join us Friday October 9, 2026 @ 9:00 am Pacific (12:00 EST) click here for zoom link

AGENDA

CANADIANS RISING

Friday, October 9, 2026

NOTE: Be sure to be on time this week since we will start immediately with the guest presentation (our guests schedule is tight) before the Freedom Pledge and ‘Good News of the Week’.

All times AM Pacific*

9:00 Open Meeting

9:05 Presentation:

Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of the landmark book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul”. He’s also one of the expert witnesses in the historic Netherlands Civil Case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, etc. Newsletter - Mind Matters and Everything Else at JosephSansone.com, Substack - https://substack.com/@josephsansone

9:45 Q&A

10:05 Good News of the Week

10:15 Good News of the Week (Open Share)

10:30 Q&A

10:45 Calls to Action

10:55 Freedom Pledge

11:00 Close Meeting

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