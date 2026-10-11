Canadians Rising

Canadians Rising

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roxanne Engli's avatar
Roxanne Engli
Oct 16

This was an outstanding video and when we shared with every candidate in our Municiple election that comes up tomorrow.

Most of them didn’t have a clue

Reply
Share
Lynn Dewing's avatar
Lynn Dewing
Oct 11

I represented a local newspaper at council meetings occasionally in 3 adjoining Ontario counties. my impression was that when there was future planning regarding zoning for development or infrastructure maintenance or essential services a decision was not debated or analyzed by the councillors but outside private consultants were paid for. These experts would make their power point presentation and it looked to me as if their recommendations were always followed. I once looked up the website of a company which created software for streamlining the process of reporting on roadwork etc. and found a link to a UN document. At a later point when I attempted to look it up again it was no longer there.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Connie Shields · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture