What if some of the most important decisions affecting our communities are being shaped long before they ever reach the council table?

And what if the people we elect to represent us don’t fully understand the extent of their responsibilities, or the influence of the organizations, policies and administrative systems surrounding them?

Who is really shaping the future of our communities?

We elect our municipal councillors, pay our taxes and live with the decisions made at the local level. But how often do we stop to ask where the policies coming before our councils originate, who influences them and whether our elected representatives fully understand the responsibilities of the offices they hold?

With municipal elections approaching in British Columbia, Ontario and other Canadian provinces, these questions could hardly be more timely.

At a recent Canadians Rising gathering, two presenters, Connie Shields and Shelagh McFarlane, approached the subject of local government from two different but complementary perspectives.

Connie examined the system influencing local government. Shelagh examined the responsibilities of the people elected to govern within it.

Together, their presentations offer an opportunity to better understand how local government operates, and how accountability to the people can be strengthened.

From the United Nations to Your Council Chamber

Connie’s Cage of Consent took participants on an investigative journey through the history of international sustainable-development frameworks and the organizations involved in bringing those objectives into Canadian municipal governance.

Beginning with the United Nations’ Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, Connie explored the roles of organizations such as ICLEI, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and other networks involved in municipal planning, infrastructure, sustainability initiatives and policy development.

Her presentation raises important questions:

How do international policy objectives find their way into local government?

What role do municipal associations, funding programs and administrative agencies play?

How much of what appears before a municipal council has already been shaped through external policy frameworks?

Are the people who will live with these decisions being meaningfully consulted?

International agreements do not automatically become Canadian municipal law. However, policy ideas can influence local decisions through government programs, partnerships, professional networks and funding arrangements.

Understanding those connections is an important part of understanding how our communities are governed.

Shelagh: Bringing Local Government Back to the People

Following Connie’s presentation, Shelagh delivered an informative and encouraging session focused on the proper responsibilities of municipal elected representatives.

Her message was particularly relevant to anyone considering running for municipal office.

Being elected to council is about far more than attending meetings, approving budgets or accepting administrative recommendations.

It requires understanding the legal responsibilities of the office, exercising independent judgment, asking questions, examining information critically and remaining accountable to the people.

Shelagh explored how candidates can better prepare themselves for these responsibilities and how elected representatives can approach their roles with confidence, integrity and a clear understanding of whom they serve.

Her presentation is valuable not only for candidates, but also for the public, who have an important role in understanding what they should expect from their local governments.

Why This Matters Right Now

Municipal elections are fast approaching.

British Columbia votes October 17, 2026. Ontario votes October 26, 2026. Other municipal elections are also taking place across Canada.

The people elected to these positions will make decisions affecting land use, infrastructure, development, municipal spending, public services and the future direction of their communities.

Yet municipal government often receives less public attention than provincial or federal politics, despite the immediate impact its decisions can have on everyday life.

This is an opportunity for candidates and the public alike to become better informed about the powers, responsibilities and influences involved in local decision-making.

Watch the Full Presentation

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WHO REALLY RUNS YOUR TOWN?

The UN, Local Councils & Taking Back Accountability

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Two presenters. Two perspectives. One important conversation about local democracy.

Whether you’re running for office, already serving on council or simply concerned about the future of your community, we invite you to watch, consider the information presented and join the discussion.

Canadians Rising, because Every Voice Matters

Canadians Rising brings together people who believe that knowledge, open discussion, cooperation and individual participation are essential to building stronger communities.

Our weekly gatherings feature guest speakers, research, educational presentations, practical ideas and opportunities for participants to share their experiences.

We encourage everyone to bring forward questions, suggest future guests, contribute ideas and share constructive solutions.

What is happening in your municipality? Are you seeing similar policy changes? What questions would you like your council to answer?

We welcome your thoughts in the comments below.

And please share this presentation with anyone interested in municipal governance, especially those preparing to run for local office.

Join Canadians Rising every Friday

9:00–11:00 AM Pacific

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Every Voice Matters.

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